State Police identify body pulled from Hudson River in Hadley

HADLEY — The body of a missing person was pulled out of the Hudson River Thursday evening near the Hadley bridge following a nearly hour and a half search.
At approximately 3:29 p.m., State Police responded to a call for a missing swimmer, 38-year-old Ryan S. Taylor of Saratoga Springs, according to a press release from New York State Police.
Taylor had been swimming in the area of the Hadley Bridge, according to the press release. While swimming to shore, he became distressed and went under the water.
At approximately 5:12 p.m., Taylor was located deceased in 17 feet of water by divers from Corinth and South Glens Falls Fire Departments.
Multiple roads were closed redirecting traffic while water rescue teams worked the area below the Hadley bridge known for swift currents, whirlpools and rapids.
The Sacandaga River meets the Hudson River just past the bridge while a calm Hudson River weaves its way north through the Adirondacks north of Hadley Park.
A staging area was setup on Bay Road near Route 9N in Lake Luzerne using a private dock and water access. The area is popular with boaters, kayakers and paddleboarders as the river bends and turns downstream toward Corinth.State Police took to skies via helicopter to assist with the search circling the area as State Forest Rangers, Warren County sheriff’s officers and multiple fire and ems personnel looked on from atop the Hadley bridge as crews worked below in the water.
The Corinth dive team worked the scene from the river.
This is the second water rescue in two days in the region. A Bronx resident drowned in Lake George on Wednesday and his body was recovered Thursday morning by State Police.
Adam Colver is the online editor at The Post-Star. He manages The Post-Star’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and poststar.com. He can be reached at acolver@poststar.com.
