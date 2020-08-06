State Police identify body pulled from Hudson River in Hadley

HADLEY — The body of a missing person was pulled out of the Hudson River Thursday evening near the Hadley bridge following a nearly hour and a half search.

At approximately 3:29 p.m., State Police responded to a call for a missing swimmer, 38-year-old Ryan S. Taylor of Saratoga Springs, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Taylor had been swimming in the area of the Hadley Bridge, according to the press release. While swimming to shore, he became distressed and went under the water.

At approximately 5:12 p.m., Taylor was located deceased in 17 feet of water by divers from Corinth and South Glens Falls Fire Departments.

Multiple roads were closed redirecting traffic while water rescue teams worked the area below the Hadley bridge known for swift currents, whirlpools and rapids.

The Sacandaga River meets the Hudson River just past the bridge while a calm Hudson River weaves its way north through the Adirondacks north of Hadley Park.