State police crack down on impaired driving

State police have begun a crackdown on impaired and reckless that will continue through the holiday season.

In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will be watching for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up and drivers violating the “Move Over Law,” which requires motorists to exercise extreme caution when passing emergency vehicles that are stopped in or on the side of the road.

State police will also conduct underage drinking enforcement details statewide.

Police are asking that people designate a sober driver, call a ride sharing program, use public transportation or call a friend or family member instead of driving while impaired.

People should contact law enforcement if they see a drunk driver on the road and take the keys from someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired.

