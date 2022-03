State Police conduct underage drinking sting in Washington County

State police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail on March 19 at 20 businesses in Washington County.

Only the Greenwich Mart at 116 state Route 29 in Greenwich was found to be non-compliant with the law.

Police were aiming to check compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law, part of which prohibits the sale to people under 21.

Troopers in plainclothes, along with underage operatives who cannot lie about their age and must present valid identification to store employees, are sent in to purchase alcohol, according to police.

The following businesses were recognized by state police to be in compliance:

Stewart’s Shops on Sheridan Street in Argyle

Stewart’s Shops on Broadway in Fort Edward

Cumberland Farms on Upper Broadway in Fort Edward

Shamrock Wine & Spirits on Broadway in Fort Edward

Stewart’s Shops on Gates Avenue in Fort Edward

Market 32 on Broadway in Fort Edward

Cumberland Farms on Main Street in Hudson Falls

Walgreens on Main Street in Hudson Falls

Cumberland Farms on Feeder Street in Hudson Falls

Stewart’s Shops on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls

Cumberland Farms on Route 196 in Hudson Falls

Kingsbury Wine & Liquors on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls

Hannaford on Burgoyne Avenue in Hudson Falls

CVS Pharmacy on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls

Fort Ann Super Stop on Route 149 in Fort Ann

Dollar General on Route 149 in Fort Ann

Cumberland Farms on George Street in Fort Ann

Dollar General on Main Street in Hudson Falls

Dollar General on Broadway in Fort Edward.

