State police clarify missing AR-15 rifle owned by agency; still seek public's help in finding gun

CHESTER — State police have lost an AR-15 and are now seeking the public’s help in tracking the weapon down.
The Rock River AR-15 was first reported missing by state police on Tuesday, but the agency at the time declined to say who the weapon belonged to.
A news release issued by state police on Wednesday only indicated the semi-automatic rifle was last seen along Route 9 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive in the town of Chester.
The agency, on Wednesday, did not immediately return The Post-Star's request seeking comment about who the owner of the gun is and how it became missing.
On Thursday, the agency updated the release and said the missing rifle was owned by state police, adding an investigation into the circumstance of how the rifle was lost is ongoing.
The weapon was not stolen, according to the release.
“The incident is also part of an ongoing internal administrative investigation,” the release says.
State police declined to provide any additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.
Asked what protocols the agency has in place to ensure all weapons are accounted for, a spokesman declined to give specifics on how weapons are stored when not in use, citing security concerns, but said troopers are responsible for securing equipment when not in use.
"Each trooper is responsible for securing the equipment that’s been issued to them by the agency," William Duffy, the state police spokesman, said in an email.
Updates on the missing rifle will be posted to the state police online newsroom in the future, according to the news release.
The missing rifle was in a black nylon carrying case at the time it went missing.
The weapon’s serial number is: CM203155. Its optic number is: K3319796.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the rifle is asked to call state police at 518-583-7000.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.