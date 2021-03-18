State police clarify missing AR-15 rifle owned by agency; still seek public's help in finding gun

CHESTER — State police have lost an AR-15 and are now seeking the public’s help in tracking the weapon down.

The Rock River AR-15 was first reported missing by state police on Tuesday, but the agency at the time declined to say who the weapon belonged to.

A news release issued by state police on Wednesday only indicated the semi-automatic rifle was last seen along Route 9 in the vicinity of Riverside Drive in the town of Chester.

The agency, on Wednesday, did not immediately return The Post-Star's request seeking comment about who the owner of the gun is and how it became missing.

State police looking for missing rifle State police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing rifle.

On Thursday, the agency updated the release and said the missing rifle was owned by state police, adding an investigation into the circumstance of how the rifle was lost is ongoing.

The weapon was not stolen, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The incident is also part of an ongoing internal administrative investigation,” the release says.

State police declined to provide any additional details, citing the ongoing investigation.