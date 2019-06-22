SHUSHAN — After several individuals were reported in trouble on the Batten Kill River at Shushan on Saturday afternoon, emergency dispatchers responded to the scene with marine rescue units.
According to emergency scanner reports, there were nine people, with three rescued out of the water and one person still missing.
At 4:55 p.m., New York State Police were called to start a helicopter search, according dispatchers.
At 5:18 p.m., dispatchers reported that all were out of the water, with the exception of the one missing person and they were still searching.
At 5:37 p.m., all subjects were accounted for, according to dispatch.
