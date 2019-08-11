{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Two northern New York men were arrested Friday afternoon after State Police found 167 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle they were in, police said.

The two were pulled over for an unspecified traffic violation in the southbound lanes near Exit 18 around 1:15 p.m., according to State Police. Police determined the men had contraband, and multiple bags of marijuana were found.

While legal in other states, marijuana is still illegal in New York.

Charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana and conspiracy were Kenneth J. Buntz, 33, of Malone, and Justin T. Corcoran, 30, of Burke, records show. Both men were sent to Warren County Jail but had been released as of Sunday.

The arrest was at least the fourth major marijuana seizure by State Police in the last month, with at least 543 pounds of the weed seized.

