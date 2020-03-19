State Police arrest man for phone scam that victimized local woman

MOREAU -- A man from Florida was jailed this week after State Police charged him in connection with a phone scam that cost a Moreau woman $36,000, according to State Police.

Investigators from the Wilton station were able to link Mikhael W. Shaw, 23, of Daytona Beach, to the 2017 theft that victimized the Saratoga County resident, authorities said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police said Shaw contacted the victim by phone and was able to convince her to give him her bank account number, and he then withdrew funds.

Investigators identified him as responsible and obtained an arrest warrant, and he was located by police in Daytona Beach and extradited to Saratoga County this week.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Thursday.

Police strongly urge people not to give out personnel information, particularly bank and credit card numbers and social security numbers, to people you don't know.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.