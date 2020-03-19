You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
State Police arrest man for phone scam that victimized local woman
0 comments

State Police arrest man for phone scam that victimized local woman

{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU -- A man from Florida was jailed this week after State Police charged him in connection with a phone scam that cost a Moreau woman $36,000, according to State Police.

Investigators from the Wilton station were able to link Mikhael W. Shaw, 23, of Daytona Beach, to the 2017 theft that victimized the Saratoga County resident, authorities said.

Police said Shaw contacted the victim by phone and was able to convince her to give him her bank account number, and he then withdrew funds.

Investigators identified him as responsible and obtained an arrest warrant, and he was located by police in Daytona Beach and extradited to Saratoga County this week.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail for lack of bail, but had been released as of Thursday.

Police strongly urge people not to give out personnel information, particularly bank and credit card numbers and social security numbers, to people you don't know.

Mikhael Shaw

Shaw

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

reporter - crimes & courts, public safety and Warren County government

Don Lehman covers crime, Warren County government and the outdoors for The Post-Star. His work can be found on Twitter @PS_CrimeCourts and on poststar.com/app/blogs.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News