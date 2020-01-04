State plans to rebuild Whiteface Mid-Station, starting this spring

The state will rebuild the Mid-Station Lodge.

The popular midway stop at Whiteface Mountain Ski Center, which was destroyed by fire Nov. 30, is slated to be rebuilt for an estimated cost of $14 million, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office told the Enterprise Saturday.

It’s one of the projects the governor says he is going to include in his State of the State speech Wednesday in Albany.

Along with the news came renderings of what the new lodge will look like: a two-story A-frame with a vaulted ceiling on the upper floor and a wraparound deck. Glass-paneled walls from floor to ceiling are framed by timber and light grey or black metal and custom stonework.

The new structure will be 10,000 square feet in total area, according to the governor’s office, larger than the 8,400-square-foot lodge that was decimated by fire. It will include food and beverages for sale, a large dining area and restrooms.

“Rebuilding the Mid-Station Lodge that was destroyed by fire will ensure that the resort continues to deliver a world-class experience as one of the most successful destinations in the ski industry,” Cuomo said in a statement.