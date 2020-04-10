State order that nursing homes accept COVID-19 transfers gets pushback from some

Centers officials aren't offering their opinion on the state rule.

"All Centers Health Care facilities throughout New York state are cooperating with the state, as well as with the DOH and CDC, will continue to offer the best care possible to all patients and residents already in-house and for those to be admitted," said spokesman Jeff Jacomowitz. "The safety of all of our residents and staff have always been our first and foremost our number one priority, especially in this crisis.”

Family members have said they’re worried about their loved ones living in a nursing home with an infectious disease. They questioned why the state couldn’t use the Javits Center in New York City, or state college dormitories.

The state Department of Health has maintained that the rule is necessary because hospitals need to free up space for new patients.

Locally, Fort Hudson Health System has taken in one patient from Glens Falls Hospital. The man, who is recovering from coronavirus, is being cared for in a five-bed ward in what was the day care lounge. He has a dedicated staff that is not caring for anyone else, in an effort to avoid spreading the virus. His meals are served with disposable kitchenware so that nothing travels back to the kitchen.