State campgrounds to be closed until at least June

Camping season at state-operated facilities has been pushed back till at least June 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means thousands of people who had been planning a camping trip for the Memorial Day weekend won't be destined for a state campground. It’s a further blow to the tourism industry in a number of upstate regions ranging from the Adirondacks and Catskills to western New York.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation, in response to a query on Thursday, added that people who have already made paid reservations can get full refunds.

“All state-operated campgrounds, cabins, pavilions, and cottages are closed to visitation through May 31,” the DEC said in a prepared statement.

“All visitors with reservations will be issued a full refund. For those with cottage reservations, there is a possibility the stay restriction will be lifted prior to June 1. New York State has suspended all new camping, cabin, and cottage reservations for the 2020 season until further notice.”

“If you've made a reservation for the season beginning June 1, and we determine your campground is safe to open, your reservation will be honored. However, visitors who wish to cancel an existing reservation may do so and receive a full refund.”