State opening mass vaccination site in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — The tent site near Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing will soon become a mass coronavirus vaccination site.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the site at 50 Gurney Lane, and nine others in the state, would open "in the coming weeks."

The site was built at the end of January but not finished. Workers were there Monday and have about two days worth of work left.

State officials have not yet announced when the site will open. Once it is open, any eligible person will be able to reserve an appointment through the state reservation system.

"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our partners in Washington we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses, and once they are open, these new sites will allow us to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Cuomo said in a statement. "We know the vaccine is the weapon that will win this war, but it's only effective if we all take it, which is why we are working around the clock to establish sites like these across the state to reach as many New Yorkers as possible. The more people we vaccinate, the more we can continue our progress in keeping the infection rate at bay, reopening our economy and defeating COVID once and for all."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}