 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State OKs boosters for ages 65 and older, people with medical issues who got Pfizer shot
0 comments
breaking

State OKs boosters for ages 65 and older, people with medical issues who got Pfizer shot

{{featured_button_text}}

People ages 65 and older and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions who received the Pfizer vaccine can now get a booster shot, state officials announced on Monday.

The state launched an implementation and outreach plan including a new dedicated website at ny.gov/boosters.

Only people who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible at this time. Those who received the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not qualify right now but may in the future.

"Our top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "As we've heard from our federal and state medical and health experts, as with many other vaccines, the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine can wane over time. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will help particularly at-risk New Yorkers stay protected from the virus for longer."

The state also encouraged peopled to get the seasonal flu shot.

Check back at poststar.com for more on this story.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Building collapses into floodwaters in China

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saving a life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News