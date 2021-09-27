State OKs boosters for ages 65 and older, people with medical issues who got Pfizer shot

People ages 65 and older and those ages 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions who received the Pfizer vaccine can now get a booster shot, state officials announced on Monday.

The state launched an implementation and outreach plan including a new dedicated website at ny.gov/boosters.

Only people who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible at this time. Those who received the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not qualify right now but may in the future.

"Our top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "As we've heard from our federal and state medical and health experts, as with many other vaccines, the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine can wane over time. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will help particularly at-risk New Yorkers stay protected from the virus for longer."

The state also encouraged peopled to get the seasonal flu shot.

