State OKs boosters for age 65 and older, people with medical issues who got Pfizer shot

People age 65 and older and those age 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions who received the Pfizer vaccine can now get a booster shot, state officials announced on Monday.
The state launched an implementation and outreach plan including a new dedicated website at ny.gov/boosters.
Only people who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible at this time. Those who received the Moderna vaccine or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine do not qualify right now but may in the future.
"Our top priority remains staying ahead of this constantly changing virus and protecting New Yorkers with effective, long-lasting vaccines," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "As we've heard from our federal and state medical and health experts, as with many other vaccines, the protection from the COVID-19 vaccine can wane over time. A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will help particularly at-risk New Yorkers stay protected from the virus for longer."
The state also encouraged peopled to get the seasonal flu shot.
Warren County
Warren County on Monday reported 17 new cases and 20 recoveries. There are 166 active cases. All but 10 involve mild illness. Eight people are in the hospital, which is unchanged from Sunday. One person is in critical condition and seven are moderately ill. Two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital, according to a news release.
All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus through the workplace, households, out-of-state travel and youth sports practices. County officials said four cases involve people who have been on the Queensbury and North Warren school campuses.
Warren County Health Services released an updated geographic breakdown of cases. Queensbury had the most with 67 followed by 53 in Glens Falls and 18 in Lake George.
The county’s positivity rate is 2.8% and the weekly average is 3.2%.
Warren County reported six breakthrough cases, which brings the total to 421, or 0.97%, out of 43,263 residents who are fully vaccinated. A total of 396 of these cases had mild illness. Fifteen were moderately ill. Two were seriously ill and one critically ill before recovering. Seven people died — all were elderly and had extensive health issues.
Warren County’s vaccination rate stands at 67.3%. A total of 71.4% have received at least one dose.
There is a third-dose clinic scheduled only for those who are immunocompromised from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center’s COVID-19 testing facility. There is a regular clinic set for Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the same location and another one on Oct. 5 for the same place.
The county will be developing booster clinics when it receives state guidance.
Washington County
Washington County on Monday afternoon reported a total of 61 new cases since its Friday report. There have been 81 recoveries. There are 135 active cases. Four people are in the hospital.
Forty-six of the new cases have ties to other cases including spread through households, workplaces or school and other community activities. The remaining 15 cases have no identifiable source of infection.
A county’s positivity rate is 4% and the weekly average is 4.5%.
The new cases bring the total to 275 fully vaccinated people who became infected with COVID-19. That represents about 0.81% of the 34,150 vaccinated residents.
Two vaccinated Washington County residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and seven had been hospitalized. The rest had mild or no symptoms.
A total of 55.8% of residents are fully vaccinated and 59.2% have received at least one dose.
There is a vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Whitehall Central School. For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County did not provide any updated information as of Monday at 6 p.m. Its last report on Friday had 24 people hospitalized and 347 active cases.