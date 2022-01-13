State officials reject redistricting maps

The state Legislature has sent proposed redistricting maps back to the Independent Redistricting Commission to take another crack at drafting a plan that at least a majority of Senate and Assembly members can rally behind.

“It doesn’t feel to me that they (the commission) came up with a good enough of a compromise,” said Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

The 10-member commission now has until Jan. 25 to submit a new set of maps, or resubmit the same maps.

If the Legislature rejects the next submission, then the Legislature would take over redrawing new maps for state legislative and New York’s congressional districts.

Both the Senate and Assembly on Monday, in a series of four votes, rejected dual maps for congressional and legislative districts.

Each set of maps had passed the commission with five votes.

One set of plans was drafted by Democrats on the commission, and the other set by Republicans on the commission.

Woerner said that she voted to reject both sets of maps, in hope that it will nudge the commission to reach consensus on a single set of maps.

“I really feel that the commission failed in their work,” she said.

Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, who represents a portion of Saratoga County, also voted to reject both sets of maps, which she said alter, without justification, the current boundaries of the district that she represents.

“Throughout the reapportionment process, I have spoken out in support of the voter-approved independent redistricting process. … I had hoped that this process would produce a map that reflects the public input from my constituents and maintains the many community organizations that serve them,” Jordan said. “Unfortunately, the maps put before me failed in that effort.”

Jordan said the commission did not take into account testimony that communities in the Senate district submitted.

“They were disenfranchised without any practical demographic justification,” she said.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, said he voted to reject the set of maps Democrats on the commission drafted, and to accept the set of maps Republicans on the commission drafted.

He said the Republican maps did a better job of keeping local contiguous counties in common Senate, Assembly and Congressional district.

“I had hoped that the Independent Redistricting Commission would have had a compromise,” he said.

Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, did not return a message seeking comment for this report.

Congressional and state legislative boundaries are redrawn every 10 years, based on the latest census.

In theory, the Legislature has until early March, when candidates begin circulating nominating petitions to run for office, to have new maps in place, but there is no date required by law.

