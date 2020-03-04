State official rebuffs Decker's money claim

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

McConnach also discussed contractor disclosure forms that Decker filed with the state in 2016, which did not disclose his apparent interest in Empire State Materials & Supply (misspelled Suppy on one invoice). Authorities claim Decker created that company, and it received at least one payment of public funds. The form required him to disclose any interest in any other contracting companies.

Decker faces eight felonies for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while serving as director of the Watershed Coalition, a loose organization of municipalities and environmental groups that worked together to get grants for Lake George watershed protection projects.

Decker was arrested in 2017 after a Warren County Sheriff's Office investigation into irregularities in coalition funds. He was accused of stealing money from a federal grant, and further investigation led to charges he stole more money and filed false tax returns.

Trial in the case began Feb. 24.

Smith said he expects his case to wrap up Friday. Thursday and Friday will feature additional state testimony as well as testimony from a forensic accountant.

The defense case would begin Monday, and Sleight said Wednesday he expects two or three days of defense witnesses.