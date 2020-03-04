State official rebuffs Decker's money claim

QUEENSBURY — David Decker's comments at a 2016 Queensbury Town Board meeting were the focus of a state official's testimony Wednesday at Decker's trial, which seemed to rebuff Decker's claims that problems with Lake George Watershed Coalition payments were the state's fault.
The jury hearing Decker's fraud trial heard audiotape of a Town Board meeting in which Decker told town officials that delays in payments to municipalities and contractors were the state's fault, as the state would release only a certain amount of grant funding at a time. He called it "throttling money."
But Randy McConnach, a contract management specialist for the state Comptroller's Office, said that statement was not true, and that money is paid within three days when the state receives documentation for project expenses.
When a grant is awarded, the money is put aside for payment and awarded as soon as the requirements are met, he said.
"Has the comptroller's office ever sat on a payment for 18 months when documentation is correct?" Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith asked.
"No," McConnach replied.
The towns of Queensbury and Bolton and Warren County and several contractors never received some of the money due to them from Watershed Coalition grants, and Decker is accused of pocketing hundreds of thousands of dollars of it. He contends he was paid only the money due to him per his contracts.
McConnach also discussed contractor disclosure forms that Decker filed with the state in 2016, which did not disclose his apparent interest in Empire State Materials & Supply (misspelled Suppy on one invoice). Authorities claim Decker created that company, and it received at least one payment of public funds. The form required him to disclose any interest in any other contracting companies.
Decker faces eight felonies for allegedly stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding while serving as director of the Watershed Coalition, a loose organization of municipalities and environmental groups that worked together to get grants for Lake George watershed protection projects.
Decker was arrested in 2017 after a Warren County Sheriff's Office investigation into irregularities in coalition funds. He was accused of stealing money from a federal grant, and further investigation led to charges he stole more money and filed false tax returns.
Trial in the case began Feb. 24.
Smith said he expects his case to wrap up Friday. Thursday and Friday will feature additional state testimony as well as testimony from a forensic accountant.
The defense case would begin Monday, and Sleight said Wednesday he expects two or three days of defense witnesses.
They will include state Assemblyman Dan Stec, who is a former Queensbury town supervisor, and current Queensbury Supervisor John Strough. The two of them were among town supervisors in the region who signed checks for Decker. An accountant hired by the defense will also testify, he said.
Decker has pleaded not guilty to counts of corrupting the government, grand larceny, scheme to defraud and offering a false instrument for filing.
