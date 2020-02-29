State offers help to teens to quit vaping

ALBANY — Teenagers and young adults looking to quit vaping can now text the state for support under a new program launched Friday.

The text-based intervention program is the latest attempt by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to end youth vaping, which has spiked in recent years. Cuomo announced the "#NoVapeNY" program in his budget proposal earlier this year.

"The alarming increase in the number of young people using e-cigarettes is proof we need to curb this deadly epidemic before another generation develops lifelong nicotine addictions," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

Under the program, young people can receive daily interactive messages that include messages of encouragement, coping strategies and skill-building exercises designed to help them quit.

Those looking to enroll can do so by texting "DropTheVape" to 88709.

Cuomo, earlier this year, announced plans to crackdown on marketing programs used by the vaping industry and ban all flavored vapes and e-cigarettes, including menthol, which he has repeatedly blamed for a nationwide increase in teenage nicotine use among teenagers.