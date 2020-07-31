State offers $30 million for flu testing and vaccine supplies

ALBANY — New York will give $30 million to its 62 counties to ramp up influenza testing and vaccine supplies to prepare for the upcoming season of coronavirus and flu diagnoses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.
Counties will also use the funding to maintain or increase COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.
“We want to keep that going strong, especially as we’re going in the school year,” Gov. Cuomo said during a telephone pandemic briefing Thursday. “What we are anticipating...we want to prepare for the coming flu season. People will need flu tests. They’ll also want COVID tests.”
State medical officials are discussing concerns about the approaching influenza season as the coronavirus pandemic persists and the virus continues to spread in 35 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Influenza and COVID-19 symptoms differ, but share similarities. Virus patients most commonly report a cough, fever and shortness of breath. A fever and cough are two tell-tale signs of the flu, which is usually combined with chills, muscle aches, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue.
New York labs will have to process influenza and COVID-19 tests concurrently. About 70 percent of the state’s 800-plus coronavirus testing sites are conducted in in-state laboratories, and results are available to patients within a few days.
The remaining 30 percent of state coronavirus tests are sent to national testing labs, such as LabCorps or BioReference, that have reported significant delays as tens of thousands of tests are conducted daily in each state.
“But if they now have to do flu tests and COVID tests, that could affect the turnaround time on the COVID tests,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We want counties to be ready for their flu vaccine and flu testing, so we’re doing everything we can on this issue.”
