State of shock: Moriah opposes closure of town institution

MORIAH — Todd Gregory, a reading teacher at Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility, which is scheduled to be closed in March, didn’t go to Syracuse on Friday to watch the hometown Moriah Vikings play in the state high school football championship game.

He’s saving all of his accrued time off to use if, in fact, the state closes the facility and he has to commute to another facility, an hour or more away.

“Normally, I’d be taking the day (of the game) off,” he said. “Those are all things you have to start considering.”

Area state legislators and local government officials are attempting to get a reprieve on the closure, scheduled for March 10, to give time to evaluate the feasibility of diversifying the boot camp-like program as a alternative-sentencing option for alcohol and drug abusers who otherwise would be incarcerated at county jails.

Acting state Corrections Commissioner Anthony Annucci and members of his staff met recently with legislators and “discussed ideas for repurposing the facility,” wrote Matt Janiszewski, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s upstate press secretary, in a statement on Friday.

“As Governor Hochul has said, she is interested in finding creative ways to reimagine this facility and is committed to working with local leaders to make sure future plans meet the needs of the community,” he wrote.

The degree of success will determine how much longer Gregory, who has worked at the shock camp for 29 years, will stay on the state payroll.

He has enough years in the state pension system to retire, but has not quite reached the minimum retirement age.

“I’ve got one more (year) if I’m trucking, but it will be longer if it stays open,” he said.

The impact on employees’ quality of life and on the local economy are among the arguments that Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava is making in an attempt to keep the shock camp, which employs about 100 people, open.

Scozzafava said that all around Moriah he can point out new homes that shock camp employees have built over the last 30 years.

If a manufacturer with 100 employees was threatening to close, the state would do everything in its power to keep it open, he said.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision has said that all employees could transfer to other state correctional facilities.

But driving to the next closest facilities, an hour or more away in either direction, would be a hardship, said Chris Slattery, who has worked as a clerk in the inmate records office for 20 years.

“If it closes, we travel,” she said.

There could be a domino effect if Moriah Shock employees with seniority bump employees at the next closest facilities, such as Washington and Great Meadow correctional facilities at Comstock, to the south, and the employees displaced have to commute to another state facility, Slattery said.

It’s just the opposite of the common career track in the late 1980s and 1990s, when there was a shortage of correctional officers.

Essex County residents would start out working at distant correctional facilities, knowing that they could transfer back to Moriah when they accumulated enough seniority.

Often, several local correctional officers would share an apartment in the community where they worked and commute back to be with their families on days off, knowing the arrangement was temporary.

Now, the number of inmates statewide has dwindled as state sentencing laws have changed.

Moriah Shock is one of six correctional facilities statewide that Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Nov. 8 would be closed in March.

The other facilities scheduled to be closed are: Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.

State officials say the facilities are no longer needed because the number of inmates system-wide has decreased by more than half, from 72,773 at a high point in 1999 to 31,469 as of early November.

State officials say the closings will save the state $142 million.

In the case of a shock camp, however, there are offsets to those savings, said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Malta.

At a shock camp, inmates convicted of non-violent crimes go through a rigorous boot camp-like program that includes exercise, education and work experience, in exchange for a shorter sentence.

The program is based on a threefold strategy of teaching responsibility for self, responsibility for others and responsibility for the quality of one’s life.

Participants must be 50 years old or younger, and have three years or less left before otherwise qualifying for probation.

Judges also can sentence individuals directly to a shock camp.

The typical shock camp inmate spends two years less in the correctional system than if the inmate had completed the full sentence in a traditional correctional system, a savings of $100,000 per inmate, Woerner said.

Because shock camp graduates are less likely to repeat crimes after being released than those released from traditional facilities, the long-term costs of the system are reduced, she said.

“Just on the dollars and cents, it seems to be a really smart program,” Woerner said.

State officials, however, said Moriah Shock had only 74 inmates, just 25 percent of its capacity, as of Nov. 8, North Country Public Radio has reported.

Generally, shock camps do reduce costs, but those savings depend on having a sufficient critical mass of inmates to cover the cost of operating a facility, according to a 1994 federal Department of Justice report on New York’s shock camp program.

Woerner supports a proposal by state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, and Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, to keep it open and diversify it to offer a similar alternative sentencing program for alcohol and substance abusers who otherwise would be incarcerated at county jails.

Woerner said that in addition to opening the program to county inmates, she has suggested that the state modify its process for offering the program to non-violent state inmates.

Currently, the program is offered when inmates first come into the system, six months or more before they are eligible to enter the shock camp program. Many inmates are anxious at that point and may not fully think through the option.

If the state offered the program a second time, at the eligibility point, more inmates might accept the shock camp option, she said.

“I have written the governor and told her of my observations, and asked her to reconsider and keep it open,” Woerner said.

Woerner said she has made it a practice to tour one of the state’s correctional facilities each year to be aware of what goes on in the system.

This year, in October, she toured Moriah Shock because she was curious that it was the only state correctional facility that did not have a fence, yet in more than 30 years there has only been one escape.

She spent about five hours at the camp, speaking with numerous employees and about two dozen inmates.

Woerner said Moriah Shock did not have the atmosphere of “despondency” and “tension” the she sensed when she toured other correctional facilities.

“It is a place where you get the sense that people are actively rehabilitating. They are actually getting the skills that they need,” she said.

“To see that look (of hope) in their eyes, it was just an amazing experience,” said Simpson, who also has toured the facility.

“The community, we don’t even think of it as a ‘prison,’ because it is so far from that definition,” Scozzafava said.

Relatives who come to graduation often are in tears when they see how the program has changed inmates, said Gregory, the reading teacher.

‘At least a couple of hundred I’ve taught from being illiterate to reading their first book,” he said.

The average shock camp graduate increases one grade level in reading and math scores, but some have greater improvement, the Justice Department study found.

Forty-three percent of graduates in 1993 improved their reading scores by two or more grade levels, and 6% improve by four or more grade levels.

A total of 61% in 1993 improved their math scores by two or more grade levels, and 14% by four or more grade levels.

The state has one other state shock camp in Chautauqua County, near the state’s western border, which is to stay open.

State officials have said they would assist community leaders in finding a new use for the shock camp site, but Stec is skeptical.

Mount McGregor Correctional Facility in Moreau and Wilton, which closed in 2014, is still empty.

Camp Gabriels, a minimum-security state prison in Franklin County, closed in 2009 and is still empty.

Lyon Mountain Correctional Facility at Dannemora, which closed in 2011 and was sold to a Canadian businessman in 2014, is still vacant.

“The state does not have a good track record with the reuse of former correctional facilities,” Stec said.

