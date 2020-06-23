State: Not all businesses can open at the start of Phase 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indoor entertainment and gyms won’t be able to open on July 1, the Capital Region control room was told Tuesday.

The region is still on track to reach Phase 4 on July 1, but not many more businesses will be able to open on that date.

“The message that we all got today was that all these things will open in Phase 4, but not necessarily right away in Phase 4,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said. “In the beginning of Phase 4, we can definitely expect outdoor recreation to open.”

Great Escape in Queensbury is classified as outdoor recreation, and its water park might open on July 1, but park officials say the amusement park won’t be ready immediately.

Other outdoor recreation spots that could open on July 1 include Dino Roar Valley and Magic Forest in Lake George.

The state is trying to slow down the reopening of high-risk activities, Moore said.

“They’re looking at other states and what seems to have caused spikes,” he said.

The state has already announced a staggered date for some Phase 4 businesses.

Mini-golf can open on July 6, along with “low risk” sports like softball.