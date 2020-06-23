State: Not all businesses can open at the start of Phase 4

Indoor entertainment and gyms won’t be able to open on July 1, the Capital Region control room was told Tuesday.
The region is still on track to reach Phase 4 on July 1, but not many more businesses will be able to open on that date.
“The message that we all got today was that all these things will open in Phase 4, but not necessarily right away in Phase 4,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said. “In the beginning of Phase 4, we can definitely expect outdoor recreation to open.”
Great Escape in Queensbury is classified as outdoor recreation, and its water park might open on July 1, but park officials say the amusement park won’t be ready immediately.
Other outdoor recreation spots that could open on July 1 include Dino Roar Valley and Magic Forest in Lake George.
The state is trying to slow down the reopening of high-risk activities, Moore said.
“They’re looking at other states and what seems to have caused spikes,” he said.
The state has already announced a staggered date for some Phase 4 businesses.
Mini-golf can open on July 6, along with “low risk” sports like softball.
Football, soccer and lacrosse do not yet have a start date.
Likewise, there is no start date yet for indoor gyms. But on July 6, they can start running outdoor activities if they stick to the state’s non-essential gatherings limit of 25 people.
Also with no opening date yet are indoor movie theaters and indoor entertainment, such as theater performances.
Restaurants are allowed to have small musical acts for patrons, indoors or outdoors, but singers must be at least 12 feet from patrons, the state said Tuesday.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and still has just one person ill with coronavirus. That person is mildly ill and has not been hospitalized.
- Washington County also reported no new cases, with just one person ill and no one hospitalized.
- Saratoga County, which has steadily reported small increases in cases daily, had no new cases to report Tuesday. There were no new recoveries either, and 23 people are still ill. One person is hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, with two people still ill and no one hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported 21 new cases, the same as Monday, mainly driven by nine new cases in Schenectady County.
- Saratoga Hospital and Glens Falls Hospital both reported no patients with coronavirus.
- Statewide, 1,104 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Monday and 27 people died.
