State may have reached holiday COVID peak

Hospitalizations are declining throughout the state, on average, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported Monday.
The average has gone down for three days.
However, there is still a long way to go to get back to pre-Thanksgiving levels. And it’s not yet clear the state has reached the peak. Statewide total hospitalizations actually increased Sunday, even though on average they are now heading downward.
There are now 8,730 New Yorkers hospitalized with coronavirus, down from 8,846 patients Friday. By comparison, there were 6,950 New Yorkers hospitalized on Christmas Day and only 2,982 people hospitalized a month earlier, on Thanksgiving Day.
There has been a steady increase — in cases, hospitalizations and deaths — since Thanksgiving. But now, the situation may finally be improving.
On Friday, Glens Falls Hospital had 39 coronavirus patients. On Monday, that was down to 26, after three deaths and 10 discharges. Saratoga Hospital was down to 59 coronavirus patients, from 68 patients Friday.
Cuomo breathed a sigh of relief at Monday’s press conference.
“We’re through that holiday period,” he said. “We’re seeing that spike come down: the positivity rate down, the hospitalization rate down.”
But he warned that now is not the time to relax protections.
“Don’t get cocky with COVID,” he said. “This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. I know it’s been a long time and I know the numbers look good today, but we have been down this road before.”
High-risk sports
Warren County Health Services hasn’t yet decided if higher-risk sport practices and competitions can start next week. The state opened the door to that Friday, leaving the decision up to each county’s department of health. But state officials warned that the presence of a highly contagious variant should be a factor in the decision, and that variant is present in Warren and Saratoga counties — and possibly other parts of the region.
Health Services officials are talking with officials from other counties to determine whether hockey, basketball, wrestling and other sports can start.
“We understand there is a lot of interest in allowing some additional indoor sports to resume,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones. “This is a major decision that could have wide-ranging effects on COVID cases going forward, and we are consulting with our medical experts and state and regional partners to make sure our decisions are based on the best and most current information available.”
Pop-up vaccine clinic
Over the weekend, Washington County vaccinated 630 senior citizens in two days. The county received doses specifically earmarked for people age 65 and older and did not widely advertise the event because doses were so limited.
Seniors were contacted through the county’s Office for Aging & Disabilities Resource Center, Social Services and though targeted emails from town supervisors.
The clinic filled within hours, and the county started a wait list for the next shipment of vaccine. County officials don’t know when they’ll get more doses to vaccinate people (but the state does guarantee shipment of second doses for those who get their first dose).
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 15 new cases, for a total of 2,192 confirmed cases since March, and 43 recoveries, for a total of 1,823 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 317 people currently ill, of whom 19 are hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. One nursing home resident is in critical condition and two others who are not hospitalized are in “moderate” condition, as are all 19 hospitalized patients.
- Washington County reported 35 new cases, for a total of 1,569 confirmed cases since March, and 63 recoveries, for a total of 1,386 recoveries. There are 166 people currently ill, and 12 people are hospitalized, a decrease of three from Sunday.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Essex County reported 35 new cases since Friday, two of which were described as “nursing home/inmate/other.” The county also announced a vaccine clinic hotline, at 518-873-3697, which will be used to announce clinics in the future.
For Sunday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported 416 new cases, for a positive test rate of 5.1%, which brought the weekly average to 6.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2% and a weekly average of 4.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.7% and a weekly average of 5.3%.
- Saratoga County, which reported 69 new cases Sunday, had a positive test rate of 5.2% and a weekly rate of 6.7%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3% and a weekly average of 2.8%.
- Statewide, 12,003 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 5.47%. There were 8,730 people hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 167 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.