State may have reached holiday COVID peak

But he warned that now is not the time to relax protections.

“Don’t get cocky with COVID,” he said. “This virus has been ahead of us every step of the way. I know it’s been a long time and I know the numbers look good today, but we have been down this road before.”

High-risk sports

Warren County Health Services hasn’t yet decided if higher-risk sport practices and competitions can start next week. The state opened the door to that Friday, leaving the decision up to each county’s department of health. But state officials warned that the presence of a highly contagious variant should be a factor in the decision, and that variant is present in Warren and Saratoga counties — and possibly other parts of the region.

Health Services officials are talking with officials from other counties to determine whether hockey, basketball, wrestling and other sports can start.