State may bring mass vaccination site to Queensbury

The state has selected a site in Queensbury to prepare for possible mass vaccinations in the future.
Already, three tents and a trailer have been placed at the site, near Warren Center on Gurney Lane.
Warren and Washington counties' public health departments are involved in the initiative and referred comment to the Governor’s Office.
Preparations are being made so that the state can roll out mass vaccinations as soon as it receives large amounts of vaccine. The state could vaccinate more than 100,000 people a day, but is currently receiving about 250,000 doses a week.
Vaccinations at the Queensbury site will be scheduled if the state’s supply of doses increases “to a level sufficient enough for the sustained operation of additional mass vaccination sites,” a spokesman for the governor said in an email.
The federal government also announced Tuesday that states would receive 16% more vaccine every week for the next three weeks.
Warren Center officials said they were happy to lend the land to the initiative.
Prison update
There are now five inmates sick at state's Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Fort Ann, for a total of 69 confirmed cases since March, and three inmates sick at the nearby Washington Correctional Facility, for a total of 19 confirmed cases.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 38 new cases, for a total of 2,230 confirmed cases since March, and 36 recoveries, for a total of 1,859 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 319 people currently ill, 16 of whom are hospitalized. That’s three fewer than Monday, due to three discharges.
- Essex County reported 10 new cases.
- Saratoga County reported 22 deaths from Saturday through Tuesday, for a total of 108, including one person from the town of Corinth and one Wilton resident. The county also reported 420 new cases for that time period, for a total of 10,109 confirmed cases since March. There were 404 recoveries, for a total of 5,710 recoveries. There are 4,291 people currently ill and 94 are hospitalized, eight fewer than Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: eight Hadley residents (for a total of 43), five Moreau residents (for a total of 205), six Northumberland residents (for a total of 96), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of 18) and one Victory resident (for a total of 18).
- Still ill: 56 town of Corinth residents, 46 village of Corinth residents, 35 Hadley residents, 200 Moreau residents, 90 Northumberland residents, 54 town of Saratoga residents, 17 Schuylerville residents, 41 South Glens Falls residents, 17 Victory residents and 291 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one town of Corinth resident, four town of Saratoga residents, three South Glens Falls residents, four Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: one in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, nine in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 55 coronavirus patients, down from 59 on Monday. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 534 new cases, for a positive test rate of 6.8%, which brought the weekly average to 6.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 7.9% and a weekly average of 5.2%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 7.0% and a weekly average of 5.5%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.4% and a weekly average of 6.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 3.8% and a weekly average of 2.8%.
- Statewide, 11,064 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 6.79%. There were 8,831 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and 162 people died.
