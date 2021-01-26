State may bring mass vaccination site to Queensbury

The state has selected a site in Queensbury to prepare for possible mass vaccinations in the future.

Already, three tents and a trailer have been placed at the site, near Warren Center on Gurney Lane.

Warren and Washington counties' public health departments are involved in the initiative and referred comment to the Governor’s Office.

Preparations are being made so that the state can roll out mass vaccinations as soon as it receives large amounts of vaccine. The state could vaccinate more than 100,000 people a day, but is currently receiving about 250,000 doses a week.

Vaccinations at the Queensbury site will be scheduled if the state’s supply of doses increases “to a level sufficient enough for the sustained operation of additional mass vaccination sites,” a spokesman for the governor said in an email.

The federal government also announced Tuesday that states would receive 16% more vaccine every week for the next three weeks.

Warren Center officials said they were happy to lend the land to the initiative.

