State: Marinas, boat launches can open

Updated guidance from the state on essential businesses that can remain open during the pandemic relaxes a prohibition on marinas, boatyards and boat launches, allowing them to open under restrictions to maintain social distancing.

Boaters and anglers expressed disappointment when the facilities were closed, making the argument that their favorite recreational activity could be done solo or in small family groups and without risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Marinas and boatyards must follow the 6-foot social distancing rule.

Parks and other open public spaces can remain open under the order, but not playgrounds and other areas, such as basketball courts, where children and others congregate.

