State lawmakers press for ballot drop boxes for November election

But these voting drop boxes, unlike the library book return versions, would generally have to be monitored either in-person or via video cameras to prevent instances of voter fraud and, during busy elections, would need to be regularly emptied to avoid overflow problems.

One of the box manufacturers — Vote Armor, which is based outside Seattle — said the business of making ballot drop boxes has been booming since July, with orders placed by election boards across the nation. Larry Olson, a vice president at the firm, said Tuesday that his company’s orders are already full until at least early October.

The company’s boxes, in three different sizes that use quarter-inch steel plates and have security designs such as automatic locking doors, cost between $2,500 to $6,000 apiece. The firm has boxes in nine states from the West Coast to Ohio and has new orders for boxes to be shipped soon to Michigan, Iowa and Illinois, Olson said.

Jeremy Zellner, the Democratic commissioner at the Erie County elections board, is not as convinced of the need for the ballot drop boxes this year as the bill’s sponsors — Hoylman in the Senate and Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, a Manhattan Democrat, in the Assembly — are.