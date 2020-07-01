State launches app to get out and explore parks, historic sites


NYS Explorer App

A screenshot of the New York State Explorer app is seen displaying Moreau Lake State Park. The app offers online camping reservations, trail maps, hours, amenities and rates.

 courtesy image

The State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation launched a new mobile app to highlight the state’s parks and historic sites.

According to a news release, the New York State Parks Explorer App is a free, user-friendly resource for visitors to plan outdoor adventures while staying connected to long-time favorite parks and sites. Users can learn more about top destinations and discover new must-see locations with rotating curated content, and will enjoy quick access to park information, including directions, hours, amenities, fees and rates, trail maps, helpful know-before-you-go details, and the ability to receive important updates and alerts.

Visitors can also link directly to online camping reservations and easily access select State Parks’ social media channels to share their experiences.

To download search for the app in your device's app store or visit:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.ny.its.nysparks or https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ny-state-parks-explorer/id1496803341;

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreation trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, which are visited by 77 million people annually.

For more information on any of these recreation areas, call 518-474-0456 or visit www.parks.ny.gov, or find them on social media. 

