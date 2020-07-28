State issues drought watch for four regions

Four regions are under a drought watch due to the string of heat and residents are being asked to conserve water.

The regions include the Adirondacks, Long Island, Hudson/Mohawk area and the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence area.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the order Tuesday after consulting with experts from the state drought management task force.

"The recent wave of extreme heat has caused a developing drought in several parts of the state and without adequate rain, conditions could worsen," Gov. Cuomo said. "I am encouraging all New Yorkers under local water restrictions to pitch in and take steps to conserve water whenever possible until the advisory is lifted to help prevent a more severe shortage."

A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories.

Last week, the US Drought Monitor lists northern Warren, eastern and southern Saratoga and all of Washington counties in moderate drought. Other areas are abnormally dry.

There are no statewide mandatory water use restrictions in place under a drought watch or warning, but citizens are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.