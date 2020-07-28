State issues drought watch for four regions

Next 12 Hours
Four regions are under a drought watch due to the string of heat and residents are being asked to conserve water.
The regions include the Adirondacks, Long Island, Hudson/Mohawk area and the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence area.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the order Tuesday after consulting with experts from the state drought management task force.
"The recent wave of extreme heat has caused a developing drought in several parts of the state and without adequate rain, conditions could worsen," Gov. Cuomo said. "I am encouraging all New Yorkers under local water restrictions to pitch in and take steps to conserve water whenever possible until the advisory is lifted to help prevent a more severe shortage."
A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories.
Last week, the US Drought Monitor lists northern Warren, eastern and southern Saratoga and all of Washington counties in moderate drought. Other areas are abnormally dry.
There are no statewide mandatory water use restrictions in place under a drought watch or warning, but citizens are strongly encouraged to voluntarily conserve water.
Local public water suppliers may impose water use restrictions depending upon local needs and conditions.
"While the watch is just the first stage, it gives New York State agencies and emergency response advanced notice of a developing drought. We can all do our part conserving water now by taking some simple steps. Minor changes in your everyday routine can go a long way in helping prevent increased drought levels," Seggos said.
Conservation tips for homeowners to reduce outdoor water usage include:
- Fix dripping and leaking faucets and toilets. A faucet leaking 30 drops per minute wastes 54 gallons a month;
- Raise lawn mower cutting height. Longer grass needs less water;
- If the community allows watering, water lawns and gardens on alternate mornings instead of every day. Less frequent watering will develop grass with deeper roots, and early morning watering minimizes evaporation;
- When using automatic lawn watering systems, override the system in wet weather or use a rain gauge to control when and how much water to use. A fixed watering schedule wastes water. Irrigate only when needed to save water and improve the lawn's health;
- Sweep sidewalks and steps rather than hosing them. Eliminating a weekly, five-minute pavement hose-down could save between 625 and 2,500 gallons of water per year depending on the flow rate.
For more water saving tips, visit DEC's webpage at http://www.dec.ny.gov/lands/5009.html.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.