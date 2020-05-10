State is back where it started on coronavirus cases

There are now as many new coronavirus hospitalizations per day as there were when the state shut down seven weeks ago.
On Saturday, there were just 521 new hospitalizations in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Sunday’s press conference.
“521 takes us right back to where we started this hellish journey. March 20 is when we did the close-down order. It has been a painful period of time between March 20 and May 9,” he said.
On Monday, upstate regions will find out if they have met the requirements to reopen. Downstate areas have not, Cuomo said.
In the Capital Region, cases continue to rise but hospitalizations are few.
On Sunday:
- Warren County reported two more cases, to 193 people testing positive. Three people are hospitalized, all in critical condition, and one nursing home resident is also in critical condition but not at the hospital. Eight more people have recovered, for a total of 126, including 26 people who were diagnosed on symptoms when test kits were unavailable. That means 93 people are still ill, including four in critical condition. Three others considered “moderately” ill.
- Washington County reported no change in cases, for a total of 184 people testing positive. One more person has recovered, for a total of 105 recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported one more case, for a total of 398 people testing positive. Nine people are hospitalized and 304 people have recovered.
- Essex County reported no change in cases, for a total of 49 people who either tested positive or were diagnosed on symptoms. So far, 42 people have recovered. No one is hospitalized.
Statewide, 7,163 people are hospitalized.
“Down. Great news,” Cuomo said.
But there are still hundreds of deaths a day. On Saturday, 207 people died, including 43 nursing home residents.
“Still terribly high — but better,” Cuomo said.
He noted that on March 27, 207 people died of coronavirus.
“Then how quickly it went up...” he said.
The state is now focusing on nursing homes, where cases are rising. On Thursday, the state offered tests to every county that wanted to test every nursing home and assisted living resident. On Sunday, Cuomo said every home must also test its workers twice a week.
“We have the tests available” now, he said.
In addition, he rescinded a controversial rule regarding hospitalized coronavirus-positive patients who had recovered enough to leave the hospital. From now on, they can’t be discharged to a nursing home until they test negative.
Previously, nursing homes were told that the person’s coronavirus status could not be a reason to refuse to take them. Cuomo has argued that nursing homes could have simply said they couldn’t care for the person, but nursing home executives said they thought it was clear that they were supposed to figure out how to manage.
Cuomo said Sunday that the original directive was not a mistake, but that there is now enough capacity at every hospital to keep those patients until they test negative.
