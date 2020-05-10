State is back where it started on coronavirus cases

Statewide, 7,163 people are hospitalized.

“Down. Great news,” Cuomo said.

But there are still hundreds of deaths a day. On Saturday, 207 people died, including 43 nursing home residents.

“Still terribly high — but better,” Cuomo said.

He noted that on March 27, 207 people died of coronavirus.

“Then how quickly it went up...” he said.

The state is now focusing on nursing homes, where cases are rising. On Thursday, the state offered tests to every county that wanted to test every nursing home and assisted living resident. On Sunday, Cuomo said every home must also test its workers twice a week.

“We have the tests available” now, he said.

In addition, he rescinded a controversial rule regarding hospitalized coronavirus-positive patients who had recovered enough to leave the hospital. From now on, they can’t be discharged to a nursing home until they test negative.