New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that $3 million is available in the third round of the State’s Invasive Species Grant Program (ISGP).

The state will issue grants between $11,000 and $200,000 to municipalities and organizations to run programs to lessen the state’s exposure to invasive acquatic plants and animals, a press release says. Grants will be issued in six funding categories: Early detection and rapid response; research; management planning; and education and outreach. DEC is accepting applications for these grants through Nov. 1, 2023.

“The Invasive Species Grant Program is a critical part of the State’s commitment to combating the spread of invasive species that can cause significant damage to our farms and agricultural crops, as well as our natural resources, wildlife, and ecosystems,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in the statement.