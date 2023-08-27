State issues $3M in grants to fight invasives

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that $3 million is available in the third round of the State’s Invasive Species Grant Program (ISGP).

The state will issue grants between $11,000 and $200,000 to municipalities and organizations to run programs to lessen the state’s exposure to invasive acquatic plants and animals, a press release says. Grants will be issued in six funding categories: Early detection and rapid response; research; management planning; and education and outreach. DEC is accepting applications for these grants through Nov. 1, 2023.

“The Invasive Species Grant Program is a critical part of the State’s commitment to combating the spread of invasive species that can cause significant damage to our farms and agricultural crops, as well as our natural resources, wildlife, and ecosystems,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in the statement.

Mapping more than roads: Levey and Architecture in Washington County

From a press release: The Washington County Historical Society presents a Kronkite Lecture: The Architecture of the 1853 Levey Wall Map presented by William Krattinger.

Numerous New York county wall maps were published in the 1850s, among them Morris Levey’s 1853 map of Washington County. Published in Philadelphia, Levey’s map was the first widely available source that identified the county’s various property owners, and it formed a precursor to the later county atlas compilations. In addition to depicting the county’s various municipalities, roads, churches and burial grounds, and property owners, Levey’s map also provided statistical data as well as visual representations of some of the county’s notable places and architecture, which appear within the map’s margins. This talk will largely focus on the map’s architectural representations, which provide valuable visual information on some of the county’s better-known landmarks and characteristic building types at the mid-nineteenth-century point. A number of the buildings that appear graphically on the Levey map remain extant, and particular attention will be paid to these, as expressions of particular architectural styles or types, or for their value in relation to historically prominent families and individuals.

William Krattinger is an architectural historian in the state’s Division for Historic Preservation and an part-time instructor at SUNY Albany.

Sept. 21 Wing-Northup House, 6:30 p.m. 167 Broadway, Fort Edward. Free and Open to the Public.

SAIL, Aviation Mall announce Community Health DayFrom a press release: Southern Adirondack Independent Living Center (SAIL) has announced its partnership with Aviation Mall to host a Community Health Day on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. SAIL will offer free medical devices, thanks to our partners at Warren County Office of the Aging, including first aid kits, thermometers, COVID-19 tests, blood pressure cuffs, and pulse oximeters, while supplies last. Furthermore, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the array of free services SAIL offers, including assistance with health insurance enrollment, loans of essential medical equipment, connections to vital resources and services, guidance through housing transitions, and more.