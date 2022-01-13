State initiative to benefit rural hamlets and villages

The state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative has directed state economic development funds to city downtowns for the past five years, including $10 million for Glens Falls.

Now, new Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to spread the wealth out to rural hamlets and villages.

“New York’s hamlets and villages serve as commercial and social centers, and support our agricultural, recreational and tourism economies,” Hochul said in a booklet that elaborates on initiatives she mentioned in her recent State of the State speech. “They too have suffered from the remnants of obsolete industries and aging infrastructure, failed urban renewal, and a lack of modern housing.”

Hochul, who took office in August when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, has proposed a new NY Forward program, modeled after the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but for hamlets and villages.

Empire State Development Corp., the state Department of State and Regional Economic Development Councils would collaborate with communities in “an abbreviated planning process” to design projects that could be readily implemented.

NY Forward is among several economic development initiatives that Hochul has proposed.

Others deal with the shortage of skilled workers, which is a challenge to many employers.

The $10 million level of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative program was too large of a scale of redevelopment to be practical for villages such as Fort Edward, Salem or Schuylerville, said state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake.

“This is something I’ve identified for a while as a weakness of the DRI,” she said. “We’ll see what the details are. As a concept, I think it is good.”

EDC Warren County President Jim Siplon said the proposed NY Forward program sounds perfectly suited for communities in the Adirondack Park, where development often is only feasible in hamlets and villages.

“One of the things we know for sure is that hamlet development is in the best interest of everyone,” he said.

Development in hamlets and villages has been a key priority of groups such as the Adirondack Common Ground Alliance, a coalition of organizations that focuses on finding consensus on Adirondack issues, said Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Brant Lake.

“Our hamlets are actually the hubs,” he said. “They’ve been disappearing over the years.”

Siplon said he is particularly impressed with Hochul’s workforce development proposals.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the EDC’s emphasis has switched from attracting new employers to helping existing employers recruit enough trained workers to be able to stay in business, he said.

Regional economic development officials have long said that the state’s “one-size-fits-all” workforce training strategy was not flexible enough to address unique local needs.

Hochul has proposed replacing the statewide strategy with a set of regional strategies that would be developed by Regional Economic Development Councils.

“With the different areas around the state, there are certainly needs that are different for each region,” Simpson said.

Hochul also has proposed processing workforce training grants on an on-going “real time” year-round basis, instead of only once a year in a batch, as is the current process, providing more flexibility for economic development officials to respond to immediate needs.

Woerner said she was pleased that Hochul called for developing measures to evaluate the success of workforce development programs.

“I was cheering when I heard that,” she said.

Up to this point, there has been little accountability, Woerner said.

Hochul also proposed providing state financial aid for “tuition-free” employment training certificate programs at community colleges.

Regional economic development councils would develop lists of local industries that have the greatest need for trained workers.

SUNY Adirondack has already demonstrated proficiency at quickly responding to workforce shortages, such as several years ago when they worked with economic development and business groups to develop a program for travel and tourism, Siplon said.

“It didn’t take them years to figure it out. It took months,” he said.

Woerner said employers need to be an integral part of deciding what types of jobs are needed, so that there is reasonable assurance that graduates will actually receive jobs.

“We really need to think about how do we get employers involved in workforce development so that they are the ones driving the car,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0