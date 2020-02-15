State grant boosts local food recovery effort

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the DEC, wasted food has significant environmental, social and economic impacts and these grants help support municipalities and emergency food relief organizations by improving food rescue efforts and diverting food scraps from disposal in landfills.

Comfort Food Community serves a rural county with limited access to grocery stores and a significant percent of the population in poverty. And with the grant funds, the organization will hire a seasonal food recovery assistant to improve gleaning efforts at the 35 farms in the county.

“Harvesting is one of the main things food recovery assistants handle,” said Graves, adding that they serve people living in Warren and Washington counties. And much of the fresh food recovery gets to local residents through their Fresh Food Mobile Distribution Program in senior centers and libraries.

“The produce we glean would end up in the garbage,” Graves said. “And now it is going to people who need it.”

Graves said that in 2019, they distributed in total from farms, Hannaford stores and others, 100,000 pounds of fresh food. Additionally, through their Greenwich and Cossayuna food banks, they served 1,514 individuals in January.

According to the governor’s release, CFC will also use the grant funds to develop recipe cards and coordinate meal kits for the gleaned produce to help recipients incorporate the more nutritious food into their diets.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.