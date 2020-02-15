State grant boosts local food recovery effort

GREENWICH — Last year, the Comfort Food Community of Washington County gleaned 40,000 pounds of fresh produce from area farms, and a recent state grant will help boost their food rescue initiatives.
“We glean harvest excess produce that might not be to distribution standards, like a bruised apple that is perfectly edible. But it is perfectly edible,” said Haley Graves, community engagement coordinator. “One of the main things we do is food recovery.”
The $12,420 state grant is one of 27 Municipal Food Scraps Reduction, Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling Grants recently awarded for municipal projects that use innovative and comprehensive approaches to support wasted food prevention and reduction initiatives, streamline food donation and rescue efforts, and develop organics recycling programs and facilities.
“Wasted food hurts needy families facing the terrible challenges of food insecurity, and harms the environment by growing landfills and contributing to climate change,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a news release, regarding the grant. “These awards are the latest step New York is taking to help local governments and community organizations ... prevent food waste, reduce greenhouse gas emissions caused by food disposal and provide nutritious and healthy food to combat hunger across New York state.”
The state Department of Environmental Conservation is administering the grants.
According to the DEC, wasted food has significant environmental, social and economic impacts and these grants help support municipalities and emergency food relief organizations by improving food rescue efforts and diverting food scraps from disposal in landfills.
Comfort Food Community serves a rural county with limited access to grocery stores and a significant percent of the population in poverty. And with the grant funds, the organization will hire a seasonal food recovery assistant to improve gleaning efforts at the 35 farms in the county.
“Harvesting is one of the main things food recovery assistants handle,” said Graves, adding that they serve people living in Warren and Washington counties. And much of the fresh food recovery gets to local residents through their Fresh Food Mobile Distribution Program in senior centers and libraries.
“The produce we glean would end up in the garbage,” Graves said. “And now it is going to people who need it.”
Graves said that in 2019, they distributed in total from farms, Hannaford stores and others, 100,000 pounds of fresh food. Additionally, through their Greenwich and Cossayuna food banks, they served 1,514 individuals in January.
According to the governor’s release, CFC will also use the grant funds to develop recipe cards and coordinate meal kits for the gleaned produce to help recipients incorporate the more nutritious food into their diets.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.