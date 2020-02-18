State grant boosts local farm-to-school programs

Three local Farm-to-School lunch projects were awarded a combined total of $280,086 in state funding to bring local farm products into area school lunch programs.

"This is the first time we have a coordinated effort," said Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County Executive Director Brian Gilchrist, referring to the Washington County project. "The school programs, on their own, may have been working with local farms, but this is the first time we are doing this."

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $1.5 million was awarded to 16 projects, with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County ($100,000), Warren County ($91,400) and Washington County ($88,686) among the recipients.

"It was a competitive grant process," said Gilchrist.

The Farm-to-School projects aim to bring New York farm products into school lunch programs, boosting the agricultural economy while providing healthy foods for students.

And this year's funding will be used to hire Farm-to-School coordinators; train food service staff; provide nutrition education in classrooms and cafeterias; purchase equipment to support food preparation; and support the purchase of more local farm products, such as fruits and vegetables, dairy, and beef used in school lunches.