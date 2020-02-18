State grant boosts local farm-to-school programs

Three local Farm-to-School lunch projects were awarded a combined total of $280,086 in state funding to bring local farm products into area school lunch programs.
"This is the first time we have a coordinated effort," said Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County Executive Director Brian Gilchrist, referring to the Washington County project. "The school programs, on their own, may have been working with local farms, but this is the first time we are doing this."
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $1.5 million was awarded to 16 projects, with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County ($100,000), Warren County ($91,400) and Washington County ($88,686) among the recipients.
"It was a competitive grant process," said Gilchrist.
The Farm-to-School projects aim to bring New York farm products into school lunch programs, boosting the agricultural economy while providing healthy foods for students.
And this year's funding will be used to hire Farm-to-School coordinators; train food service staff; provide nutrition education in classrooms and cafeterias; purchase equipment to support food preparation; and support the purchase of more local farm products, such as fruits and vegetables, dairy, and beef used in school lunches.
"This is a win-win that provides students with nutritious meals while also strengthening New York farms," Cuomo said in a release. "I'm proud to see the growth of this initiative that will also help encourage healthy habits in every corner of this great state."
Funding for the Farm-to-School program is a key component of the Governor's 2020-21 Executive Budget and supports the governor's "No Student Goes Hungry" initiative.
Launched in 2015, the state's Farm-to-School funding has benefited 526,000 students in 356 school districts. Additionally, according to the governor's office, funding provided in Round 3 and Round 4 resulted in nearly $4.4 million in school spending on New York farm products.
Still, what seems easy, takes coordination and overcoming barriers like transportation and using canned or packaged foods versus fresh.
Washington County's project will begin with five school districts, Greenwich, Salem, Cambridge, Hartford and Argyle.
"We wanted to start small with several small pilot projects," said Gilchrist. "Whatever we learn can be shared. We want to start small and build."
Gilchrist explained that they will initially talk to the schools and producers to determine barriers and find out what they need to make this happen. Additionally, they are working with Comfort Foods of Greenwich because they are already doing some of this with local farms.
Barriers include transportation and preparation: How will the farm products get to schools and how will school cafeterias work with fresh products related to storage and preparation?
While he doesn't expect big menu changes for the remainder of this school year, Gilchrist said they hope to do several taste testings in schools with students.
"We will actually be working with students to develop recipes around a certain food," he said.
Washington County will use some of their funding to hire a Farm-to-School coordinator to work with cafeterias and producers.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County is in phase two and they plan to use their funding to process and freeze produce purchased from Pitney Meadows Community Farm in Saratoga Springs while produce is in season. The project will work with four school districts in Saratoga County to benefit 2,000 students.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will build on the efforts of a current Farm-to-School Grant. They intend to buy a refrigerated truck, allowing the transport of farm fresh produce to six schools benefiting 13,800 students.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Washington County will work with five school districts to increase access of farm products for school meals and engage 3,275 students in Farm-to-School activities through farm tours, taste tests, and class lessons.
"We look forward to working with this partnership," said Gilchrist.
Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli is a reporter and photographer covering Washington County, arts and life, features and breaking news.