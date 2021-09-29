 Skip to main content
State grant aims to help suicide loss survivors in Warren, Washington counties
State grant aims to help suicide loss survivors in Warren, Washington counties

The Warren Washington County Suicide Coalition will receive a state grant to develop a program designed to help suicide loss survivors.

Funds from the program will help establish a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors team in the two-county region.

The program helps connect suicide loss survivors to support groups and other resources immediately following the death of a loved one by suicide. 

The funds, which will be disbursed beginning next year, were made available by the state's Office of Mental Health's Suicide Prevention Center.

"Every suicide has a devastating impact on many people, and it is important for communities to come together and support each other losing a person to suicide," Ann Sullivan, commissioner of the Office for Mental Health, said in a statement. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

