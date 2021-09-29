State grant aims to help suicide loss survivors in Warren, Washington counties

The Warren Washington County Suicide Coalition will receive a state grant to develop a program designed to help suicide loss survivors.
Funds from the program will help establish a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors team in the two-county region.
The program helps connect suicide loss survivors to support groups and other resources immediately following the death of a loved one by suicide.
The funds, which will be disbursed beginning next year, were made available by the state's Office of Mental Health's Suicide Prevention Center.
"Every suicide has a devastating impact on many people, and it is important for communities to come together and support each other losing a person to suicide," Ann Sullivan, commissioner of the Office for Mental Health, said in a statement.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government.
Chad Arnold
reporter - Glens Falls, Lake George, Moreau, Queensbury, Washington County
