State: Golf courses, boat launches can open

Updated guidance from the state on essential businesses that can remain open during the pandemic relaxes a prohibition on golf courses, marinas and boat launches, allowing them to open under restrictions to maintain social distancing.

Golf courses were closed April 9, disappointing local golfers and course operators who had been busy, despite how early in the season it was.

“It’s very disappointing. ... We just opened this past Saturday and everybody was happy to get outside," Tom Haggerty, the golf pro at Glens Falls Country Club, told The Post-Star on April 9.

Boaters and anglers expressed disappointment, too, making the argument that their favorite recreational activity could be done solo or in small family groups and without risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Prior to shutting down golf courses, the state required golfers to space out tee times and allow only one person per cart. Under the new order, courses must not allow "gatherings of any kind" and players must stay 6 feet away from each other. Marinas and boatyards must follow the 6-foot social distancing rule.

Parks and other open public spaces can remain open under the order, but not playgrounds and other areas, such as basketball courts, where children and others congregate.

