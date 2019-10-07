GLENS FALLS — The state Department of Health has taken notice of Glens Falls Hospital’s failure to follow its approved closure plans for two medical offices.
But the hospital has not been penalized for the way in which it closed Broad Street Internal Medicine and the Fort Edward Medical Center.
“The hospital has been reminded of the need to follow all elements of its closure plan going forward,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
The state said it was persuaded by the hospital that all patients were notified.
“Patients were formerly notified via mail prior to changes to the level of services provided,” the state said in the statement.
GLENS FALLS — Two more medical offices run by Glens Falls Hospital have closed.
Numerous patients have contacted The Post-Star to complain they did not know their doctor was leaving or what was happening to their medical office.
Any patient seen at either office in the last three years was supposed to get a letter from the hospital. Of course, many people don’t open unexpected letters, or may have moved and not notified the office.
That’s why a notice in the local newspaper is often part of a medical closure plan. But it is not required, according to state rules.
In the case of the Broad Street closure, the hospital offered to notify the “local newspaper.” In its defense, state Department of Health officials noted the plan didn’t specify the name of a newspaper. But the news of the closure did not appear in any local newspaper, and the Department of Health acknowledged that.
“The department is aware that the hospital did not strictly follow the elements of its closure plan relating to notification of the media,” the department said in its statement.
In the closure plan for the Fort Edward Medical Center, the hospital offered to prepare a press release to give out in response to any media inquiries. That press release has not been given out yet; the office closed on June 28.
Since then, so many patients have come to the former office that the new tenants have memorized the address of the closest medical office still open. They redirect patients to the Hudson Falls Medical Center, which is where most of the remaining medical providers from Broad Street and Fort Edward have relocated.
