State funds community projects in Washington County

GREENWICH — The village of Greenwich and towns of Dresden and Kingsbury will receive a total of $803,360 in state funds for community projects in 2022, under awards announced in December by the Capital Region Regional Economic Development Council.

The money is part of more than $81 million disbursed statewide last month to 97 “shovel-ready” projects to help stimulate the state’s post-pandemic recovery, according to a news release from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The village of Greenwich is set to receive $428,500 for downtown revitalization and $304,000 to improve the quality of water discharged from its wastewater treatment plant.

“We’re really very excited,” said village Mayor Pamela Fuller.

Ten Main Street property owners qualified for 75% matching grants for mixed-use building renovations, Fuller said. Nine of the properties are between Argyle Brewery and the traffic light, and the 10th is farther north. Fuller said she wasn’t ready to release the addresses of the properties involved. The grants, from the state Office of Community Renewal’s New York Main Street program, will pay mostly for facade renovations and some interior work.

All the property owners submitted plans and cost estimates when they applied, Fuller said.

“They’re getting varying amounts depending on the project,” Fuller said.

The grants are reimbursable, meaning that the owners will pay the full cost and submit paperwork to receive 75% from the state.

“We’ll start working right away when we get the contract” from the state, Fuller said.

Construction is expected to begin in late spring and continue through fall.

The village worked with an independent consultant to obtain the grants, Fuller said. The consultant will administer the grants with the assistance of village staff.

The village benefited from a similar grant in 2016 to renovate the former Wallie’s Restaurant, at that time long closed and badly deteriorated, and a brick building across Main Street, Fuller said. Wallie’s reopened last summer and the brick building, vacant for years, will house a local nonprofit.

The village will hold an open house on its revitalization plan from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main St.

A separate grant from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Water Quality Improvement Project program will pay for installation of ultraviolet effluent disinfection equipment at the village’s wastewater treatment plant. The plant releases treated water into the Batten Kill.

Kingsbury

The town of Kingsbury was awarded $40,860 from the state Department of State’s Smart Growth Funds to support revision of the town’s 1973 comprehensive plan.

“The grant will be used to pay for the administration and development costs of the townwide comprehensive plan update,” town Supervisor Dana Hogan said in an email. “This grant should address any remaining costs of this project.” The town is working with Nicole Allen of the Laberge Group. “She has been a great resource on this project, and it’s my understanding, instrumental in securing this grant,” Hogan said.

Kingsbury has historically been a farming and agricultural community, but recent projects including apartments and commercial solar arrays, and concerns raised by the town’s planning and zoning boards, “have increased our awareness that a long-term approach is in order,” Hogan said. “We’re hopeful that this (updated plan) will be a good first step. We’re also hopeful this may make us more competitive for future grant opportunities.”

The town has asked for participation from community residents and businesses, “in an effort to ensure we are taking a pragmatic and community-based approach to future growth in our community,” Hogan said. The comprehensive plan committee includes a Hudson Falls Village Board member.

The update, “Imagine Kingsbury,” should be completed in the third quarter of this year, Hogan said.

Dresden

The town of Dresden will receive $30,000 from the DEC’s Environmental Facilities Corp. Engineering Planning Grant program to address wastewater concerns at Huletts Landing, a summer colony on the east shore of Lake George. The grant targets Sewer District 1, which, according to DEC records, serves 60 residences on county Route 6B. The system discharges treated wastewater to leach fields.

The money will pay for an engineering report to assess the condition of the district’s wastewater collection system, evaluate alternatives, and recommend improvements, according to the Regional Economic Development Council’s website. Town Supervisor Paul Ferguson did not respond to requests for comment.

