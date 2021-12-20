State funding gives boost to community projects in Saratoga, Washington counties

Saratoga and Washington counties have been awarded over $9.7 million for community projects as part of the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative.
Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, said the funds come at the right time to help rebuild the economy in the two counties.
“As our communities continue to recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID-19, I’m working hard each and every day to ensure critical local projects are funded so that they can be completed in a timely and cost-efficient manner,” said Woerner in a news release. “Thanks to this influx of state funds, Saratoga and Washington counties can repair critical infrastructure, improve recreational opportunities and breathe new life into local towns and villages.
The projects approved in Saratoga County include:
- $250,000 for the town of Moreau to break ground on the Big Boom Trail by creating trailhead parking, the Waterfront Trail Loop, a kayak launch, fishing piers and an overlook area. The first of a three-phase project, this new trail will connect bicyclists and hikers from Nolan Road to Moreau State Park and to the Palmertown Ridge Trail System.
- $2.75 million to upgrade Saratoga County’s water treatment plant by installing efficient technology for the biological removal of ammonia from wastewater. This project will repair aging infrastructure, protect the Hudson River from pollution and allow regional manufacturers to continue expanding in the region.
- $2 million to reduce energy consumption at the county water treatment plant through biogas production created by new digesters.
- $153,000 for the village of Ballston Spa to develop a Brownfield Opportunity Area program nomination for a 176-acre area that includes a large portion of the downtown center along Route 50 and Gordon and Kayaderosseras creeks. The village intends to redevelop this area to increase waterfront access and return underutilized land to productive use.
- $100,000 for the town of Wilton’s Artisanal Brew Works facility to invest in new equipment, a new facility and restaurant service to meet the burgeoning demand for craft beverages.
- $85,000 for the town of Saratoga to install a new segment of the planned Champlain Canalway Trail, allowing a portion of that trail and the Empire State Trail to pull off the heavily trafficked Route 4 corridor.
The projects approved in Washington County include:
- $428,500 for the village of Greenwich’s downtown revitalization efforts.
- $40,860 for the town of Kingsbury to develop a comprehensive redevelopment plan that balances conservation and preservation of natural features and agricultural with the community’s housing, renewable energy, infrastructure and economic development needs.
- $30,000 for the town of Dresden to develop an engineering report to assess its wastewater collection systems, evaluate alternatives and recommend improvements.