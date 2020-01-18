State funding could seal the sale of dewatering site

FORT EDWARD — Washington County officials hope a proposed state grant will green light the sale of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site to plastics manufacturer, WL Plastics.
And in a rushed, last minute resolution proposed on Friday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors, some reluctantly, authorized the county to apply for state funding slated to improve access to the site, including replacement of the controversial temporary bridge off of Route 196.
When several supervisors expressed concern that they had not previously seen the resolution regarding the funding, Oswald explained that they were trying to get the funding application submitted before a March 1 deadline with WL Plastics.
“Are you suggesting that we do this today?” asked Hartford Supervisor Dana Haff, during the Friday meeting. “What’s the harm in waiting for this to go to the DPW committee?”
Laura Oswald, director of county economic development, explained that a temporary bridge and the property’s landlocked status are sticking points for the WL Plastics deal.
“The harm in waiting is that the company, WL Plastics, interested in purchasing the site has been spending equal time investigating a second site in the state,” said Oswald. “And if they are not confident that the issue of public access can be addressed in a short time frame than that transaction is not likely to happen.”
The Texas-based plastics manufacturer has been negotiating with the county regarding setting up shop at the former General Electric Co. dewatering site in Fort Edward.
For several years, access to the landlocked property owned by WCC a real-estate holding company for DA Collins, until they gifted it the the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. at the end of 2018, has posed challenges for Washington County supervisors and economic developers. And although WCC deeded away a large portion of the site to the FELPDC, they maintained ownership of both access points to the site.
And now, the biggest issues to tackle before a March 1 closing deadline are the EPA-owned temporary bridge and roadway off of Route 196 and entrances to the property still owned by WCC.
Oswald told supervisors that applying for the state grant might be the only thing that saves the WL Plastics deal.
But several supervisors were concerned on Friday because the resolution to approve funding said the county would take ownership of the bridge that would cost more than $1.3 million to turn into a permanent structure.
“This does not pass the snuff test,” said Haff. “This completely makes it our bridge that we are going to build.”
But Oswald and other county officials assured the supervisors that the resolution only approves the grant application and all other issues would be considered after funding was secured.
Giving a bit of history on the grant funding, Oswald said that back in 2015 New York State initiated what was then the Upstate Revitalization Initiative in which 10 regions across state were awarded funding.
“Three were awarded $500 million and the remaining regions were awarded $50 million,” she said. “And that $50 million was to the Capitol region into a grant funding pool that allowed projects considered regionally trans formative, you have to make your case and justify your ask.”
“So at that time in 2016, we were told we had a potential project with China Rail at the dewatering facility,” Oswald continued. “I had numerous discussions with Empire State Development about the potential suitability of this funding to be used to help with the infrastructure development on the (dewatering) site.”
According to Oswald, Empire State agreed that the funding was suitable for the project.
“I then went to WCC and presented the opportunity to them and they agreed it was potentially good opportunity,” she said. “But they didn’t want to put in an application until there was a deal in place with China Rail. And we all know that deal subsequently fell through. So moving forward in 2019, unfortunately the issues of the road and bridge had never been solved.”
To secure the funding now, Empire State Development said they want the county to apply for the funding because given the circumstances of the project, there is a very good chance of securing the funding, she added.
As the discussion continued with several supervisors expressing concerns about what this means for the county, officials again reassured them the resolution was merely to give them permission to seek the state funding.
Reluctantly, several said they were trusting that to be true and they voted in favor of the county agreeing to take on the bridge for the sake of the funding application only.
Haff cast the dissenting vote.
