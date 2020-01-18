State funding could seal the sale of dewatering site

Giving a bit of history on the grant funding, Oswald said that back in 2015 New York State initiated what was then the Upstate Revitalization Initiative in which 10 regions across state were awarded funding.

“Three were awarded $500 million and the remaining regions were awarded $50 million,” she said. “And that $50 million was to the Capitol region into a grant funding pool that allowed projects considered regionally trans formative, you have to make your case and justify your ask.”

“So at that time in 2016, we were told we had a potential project with China Rail at the dewatering facility,” Oswald continued. “I had numerous discussions with Empire State Development about the potential suitability of this funding to be used to help with the infrastructure development on the (dewatering) site.”

According to Oswald, Empire State agreed that the funding was suitable for the project.

“I then went to WCC and presented the opportunity to them and they agreed it was potentially good opportunity,” she said. “But they didn’t want to put in an application until there was a deal in place with China Rail. And we all know that deal subsequently fell through. So moving forward in 2019, unfortunately the issues of the road and bridge had never been solved.”