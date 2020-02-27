State Fair cuts admission prices, alters ticket sales program

To prepare for an 18-day run this year, the New York State Fair slashed admission prices and altered its ticket sales program.
Tickets sold online will cost $3 and the gate admission price will be $5 — the lowest prices since 1990, according to the state fair. Before the change, it was $10 for admission at the gate and $6 for advance sale tickets. The prices had been in place since 2005.
The fair will offer $3 tickets online beginning April 1. That price will continue through the fair. The advance sale program, which included sales at Wegmans and other retail outlets, has been discontinued.
Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. There is a $4.25 delivery charge for phone orders.
The new admission prices to attend the New York State Fair are much lower than other large fairs. In 2019, the State Fair of Texas charged $18 for adults and $14 for seniors and children under 48 inches tall. The Minnesota State Fair is selling advance tickets to the 2020 fair for $12.
In New York, the fair will continue to offer free admission for children ages 12 and younger. Other state fairs offer free admission to children but don't use New York's pre-teen standard. At the Minnesota State Fair, children ages 4 and under receive free admission.
"Admission prices at major fairs across the country continue to rise, which strains the ability of many families on ever-tighter budgets to enjoy a day together," Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "We believe all New Yorkers should be able to come to their state's fair to enjoy the many free and low-cost activities we provide while spending the money they do have to make the most of their day."
There are several promotional days planned that will allow fairgoers to attend for free or a small admission fee. The fair will have four Senior Days — Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1 — when adults ages 60 and over receive free admission. There will be a $1 admission price for women on Women's Day, which is Wednesday, Aug. 26.
On two days honoring first responders — Fire and Rescue Day on Monday, Aug. 24, and Law Enforcement Day on Monday, Aug. 31 — free admission will be offered to members of emergency services organizations, fire departments and police agencies.
The fair's Dollar Day promotion on Labor Day will continue. Admission will cost $1 on the final day of the fair, Monday, Sept. 7.
A flash sale will be held Thursday for $2 admission tickets. The tickets can be purchased on etix.com. Up to 10,000 tickets will be available, according to the fair. The sale will end at 11:59 p.m. or when the tickets sell out.
For the $2 flash sale, there is a limit of eight tickets per person.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in January that the fair would expand to 18 days this year, making the New York State Fair one of the longest-running state fairs in the country.
The fair will begin Friday, Aug. 21 and run through Monday, Sept. 7.