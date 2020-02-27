State Fair cuts admission prices, alters ticket sales program

To prepare for an 18-day run this year, the New York State Fair slashed admission prices and altered its ticket sales program.

Tickets sold online will cost $3 and the gate admission price will be $5 — the lowest prices since 1990, according to the state fair. Before the change, it was $10 for admission at the gate and $6 for advance sale tickets. The prices had been in place since 2005.

The fair will offer $3 tickets online beginning April 1. That price will continue through the fair. The advance sale program, which included sales at Wegmans and other retail outlets, has been discontinued.

Tickets can be purchased online at etix.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. There is a $4.25 delivery charge for phone orders.

The new admission prices to attend the New York State Fair are much lower than other large fairs. In 2019, the State Fair of Texas charged $18 for adults and $14 for seniors and children under 48 inches tall. The Minnesota State Fair is selling advance tickets to the 2020 fair for $12.

In New York, the fair will continue to offer free admission for children ages 12 and younger. Other state fairs offer free admission to children but don't use New York's pre-teen standard. At the Minnesota State Fair, children ages 4 and under receive free admission.

