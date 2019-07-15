{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — MaryEllen Elia announced her resignation from the State Education Commissioner position Monday morning at the monthly New York Board of Regents meeting.

Elia was appointed in 2015 and her resignation will effective at the end of August, according to a release from New York State United Teachers Union. 

The statement said the union looks forward to engaging with the Board of Regents in the search for a new commissioner and a candidate with a deep background in public school classrooms would help achieve many educational goals. 

