State economic development grants on hold

State legislators said federal legislators need to put party politics aside to pass some sort of stimulus aid package to assist Americans and states.

“They don’t seem to be working together at all. … They need to compromise,” Little said. “I have worked in the state for years when the Senate was Republican and the Assembly was Democrat. There was compromise. That’s how you get to a bill; that’s how you get to a budget. You have to work together for the good of the people.”

She said federal politicians need to pass a bill, even if it is not exactly what they wanted.

“If the Democrats put something out, it’s out there. That’s their budget; that’s what they want,” she said. “The Senate wants a few different things. You’re never going to be able to come to a resolution unless you come together and compromise.”

Jones said collaborating on a federal stimulus bill could “prove a lot” to Americans about what Congress is able to do, pointing out that Washington, D.C. is “politically volatile” right now, four weeks away from an election.