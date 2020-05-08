State eases restrictions on golf carts for some

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the eyes of New York State, golf is still a nonessential business during the coronavirus pandemic, but play has been permitted under strict guidelines since April 17.

Now there has been a slight lessening in the restrictions on the use of golf carts.

Empire State Development released a guidance earlier this week that allows golfers with disabilities or those who own a personal cart to ride and play.

“If they wanted to request reasonable accommodation — and that’s the key word, reasonable accommodation — because they have a disability, they absolutely can do that,” an ESD spokeswoman said Thursday. “They would need to provide documentation to the golf course, to the state parks, whoever it is. There are ADA-accessible carts. That is acceptable.

“If someone has their own personal cart, and the golf course says, ‘We’ll allow you to bring your own cart,’ sure, because no one has to go in and clean that. The idea with this entire thing with golf carts is we’re limiting the number of nonessential employees that are forced to work at a golf course.”