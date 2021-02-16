State doubles down on smoking as cause of Warren County cancers

But many people over age 60, in every county, used to smoke, said counterstudy researcher David Carpenter.

“Many former smokers in the over-60 population do not have nor have ever had cancer,” he said.

“That smoking is a leading cause of cancer does not refute our claim that the likely causal factors for the higher cancer rates in Warren County are related to the greater exposure residents have had to PCBs, ethylene oxide, dioxins and other chemical emissions from local industrial sources.”

PCBs have been identified as probable human carcinogens, and Carpenter said Warren County people were clearly exposed.

“The concentrations in the blood of 120 randomly chosen persons (in Glens Falls) were four times higher than that in the background U.S. population,” he said.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were once used in oil. They can cause the specific cancers that are so much more common in Warren County than elsewhere, including melanoma, colorectal cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and cancers of the lung, larynx, trachea and bronchus, Carpenter and Hancock said.