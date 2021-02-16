State doubles down on smoking as cause of Warren County cancers

New York State Department of Health officials are confident they got it right when they said lifestyle choices are giving Warren County residents cancer.
The state responded to a counterstudy, released last week, which said officials hadn’t properly compared Warren County to other counties. In terms of smoking, obesity and other factors, Warren County residents were about middle-of-the-pack of all counties in New York state, yet Warren County had the highest instances of cancer among all counties in the state.
State officials said the cancers were likely caused by smoking, and that many former smokers live in the county. They also said that it was useless to compare Warren County to other counties because it is so small.
“Although Warren County had the highest overall cancer rate for males and females combined for the 2011-2015 period, cancer incidence rates are highly variable for smaller counties, and this rate was not statistically significantly different than for nine other mostly small counties,” the state said in a statement.
So rather than comparing Warren County to each other county, the state compared Warren County to the entire state, outside of New York City.
That comparison is “more likely to show differences that are real and less likely to be due to chance,” the state said, explaining, “rates are much more stable due to the much larger population.”
Counterstudy researcher Paul Hancock criticized that approach, saying the Department of Health was asked to explain why Warren County’s cancer rate was higher than other counties. Comparing the county to the state as a whole kept the Department of Health from answering the original question, the counterstudy said.
And in any case, Hancock said, the state’s analysis used Warren County’s specific scores on each lifestyle factor. Those show residents have average or better health than other counties’ residents on each factor.
“The DOH cannot make the claim that Warren County residents have ‘less healthy lifestyles’ than those of the other 56 counties,” he said.
State officials said they are also confident that smoking is to blame for much of the high cancer rate, even though the county ranks about average in percentage of smokers.
The problem is that so many residents are former smokers, they said.
“Although Warren County did not have the highest current smoking rates, this does not necessarily reflect past smoking rates, which are more relevant for current and recent cancer diagnoses,” the state said in a statement. “An overwhelming majority of lung cancer patients in Warren County had a history of tobacco use at some time in their life, with the highest percentages among patients with the two subtypes most strongly related to cigarette smoking.”
But many people over age 60, in every county, used to smoke, said counterstudy researcher David Carpenter.
“Many former smokers in the over-60 population do not have nor have ever had cancer,” he said.
“That smoking is a leading cause of cancer does not refute our claim that the likely causal factors for the higher cancer rates in Warren County are related to the greater exposure residents have had to PCBs, ethylene oxide, dioxins and other chemical emissions from local industrial sources.”
PCBs have been identified as probable human carcinogens, and Carpenter said Warren County people were clearly exposed.
“The concentrations in the blood of 120 randomly chosen persons (in Glens Falls) were four times higher than that in the background U.S. population,” he said.
PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, were once used in oil. They can cause the specific cancers that are so much more common in Warren County than elsewhere, including melanoma, colorectal cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and cancers of the lung, larynx, trachea and bronchus, Carpenter and Hancock said.
Locally, PCBs were spread by General Electric Co. at a time when the chemical compound was seen as much safer. But the compound was in somewhat common use. It was sprayed through the air to keep down dust on the roads, residents used soil that had been contaminated with it, and GE released PCBs into the Hudson River, leading to the yearslong dredging to remove as much as possible from the sediment at the river bottom.
General Electric has maintained that PCBs do not increase cancer deaths, citing the health of the employees who worked with the chemical compound.
“The largest, most reliable and statistically most powerful study on PCBs and human health was conducted on more than 7,000 employees of GE’s facilities in Fort Edward and Hudson Falls — the people who worked most closely with PCBs during the period 1946 to 1977,” spokesman Mark Behan said last week. “Researchers followed the employees for more than 30 years. The research, published in a peer-reviewed journal, found no statistically significant elevation in deaths from cancer or any other disease.”
State officials also said PCBs were not to blame for the Warren County cancer rate. The types of lung cancer in particular that have happened at a high rate in Warren County are the types most commonly caused by smoking, they said.
“Notably, the cancer types that were elevated in Warren County were not those that have in the past been consistently associated with exposure to PCBs,” they said.
As for non-lung cancers, they said those, too, were likely caused by smoking.
“Among males, the four cancer types most strongly associated with tobacco use — lung, laryngeal, oral, and esophageal — were all elevated (in Warren County),” they said.
Smoking doesn’t explain why other cancers happen so often in Warren County.
The state blamed the high rate of colorectal cancer on obesity in the county and did not respond to the counterstudy’s criticism of that.
Warren County’s obesity rate was at exactly the median among counties, with 27 counties having a higher rate of obese residents. Yet only eight counties had higher colorectal cancer rates.
The counterstudy offered similar criticisms for other cancers that are generally unrelated to smoking, for which the state cited lifestyle factors.
The Department of Health defended its study, saying its experts had considered other causes.
“The department’s 2019 Cancer Incidence Report for the Warren County Study Area evaluated available data on environmental factors, including environmental contaminants in outdoor air, levels of radon in indoor air, contaminants in drinking water, industrial and inactive hazardous waste disposal sites, traffic density and other special studies,” the department said. “NYSDOH relied on many lines of evidence to support the conclusion that elevated lung cancer rates in Warren County were related to smoking behaviors.”
