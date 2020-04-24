State Department of Health spent $686 million on medical supplies

It's not yet clear how much of the spending will result in equipment and materials in the hands of healthcare workers.

Cuomo senior adviser Richard Azzopardi said states were forced to "fend for themselves" to purchase the life-saving supplies. He also pointed to Centers for Disease Control and White House task force modeling, which predicted a more severe ‎spread of the virus and far more hospitalizations and fatalities than ended up occurring.

"We had no choice but to overturn every rock to find ventilators and other needed equipment," Azzopardi said. "We were able to bend the curve and purchase adequate supplies to meet current needs and amid these extraordinary circumstances, contracts have been continuously re-evaluated. Some shipments we'll be accepting to handle the ongoing public health crisis and prepare for future emergencies and other agreements will be modified or canceled with money refunded to the state."

Some of the largest contracts have run into difficulties.