CHESTER — David LaPell has seen many close calls on the road in front of his Pottersville home as the school bus stops to pick up his son.
The speed limit on that section of the road, county Route 19, also known as Olmstedville Road, is 55 mph, which doesn't give vehicles enough time to stop when the bus is stopped near a curve, LaPell said.
"There have been several near misses with the school bus being stopped in front of our house in the morning and in the evening," he said. "The problem isn't so much with cars or tractor-trailers speeding, but the fact that you cannot stop something that weighs what a tractor-trailer weighs in the short distance when the driver makes the corner."
LaPell estimated he has seen 20 accidents on the stretch of road near his home over the past 10 years, and skid marks show the speed at which vehicles take the curve.
When he talked to Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett about the issue in the fall of 2017, Leggett agreed to ask the county Department of Public Works to seek a speed limit reduction. Kevin Hajos, the county's superintendent of public works, reviewed the request and petitioned the state Department of Transportation to approve a reduction.
Any requests for speed limit reductions on county roads must be approved by the DOT after the agency's engineers review it. Hajos said the DOT had engineers visit the area, drive through it and follow vehicles, as well as analyze the geometry of the road. But they concluded the speed limit was applicable.
Hajos said that the county can ask the DOT to look at the issue again, potentially changing the request to include a longer section of road, but cannot override the decision.
"We can't come back and say, 'We're going to do it anyway,'" Hajos said.
He said the state typically approves 50 percent or so of the county's requests for speed limit reductions. Most recently, the state agreed to let the county drop the speed limit on a portion of Truesdale Hill Road in Lake George from 55 mph to 40 mph.
The county did put up an electronic sign on a section of the road closer to the hamlet of Pottersville to show drivers their speed to try to slow down those who are going too fast.
LaPell said he hopes the state will eventually allow the change to be made, for safety's sake.
"I am worried, not just for the safety of my son, but of all the other kids on that bus if one of those trucks can't stop, not to mention other drivers if they happen to be stopped between the bus and them," he said. "We've been lucky so far, but that luck might not hold forever."
