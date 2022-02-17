State DEC advises about avalanche risk in High Peaks Region

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Thursday advised users in the Adirondacks, especially the High Peaks Region, of potential avalanche and high water risk following mild temperatures, high winds, and rain.

Warmer weather and rain will melt existing snowpack, swelling waterways and making water crossings dangerous, according to a news release.

High winds and a return to colder temperatures will then result in re-freezing. Avalanche danger increases during thaws and snow becomes increasingly unstable as it undergoes freeze/thaw cycles.

DEC advises that where bridges are not available, do not attempt stream crossings during periods of high, fast-moving water. Water temperatures will be extremely cold and full or partial submersion can quickly lead to hypothermia.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

