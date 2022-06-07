State data shows seven new COVID cases in Warren County

As of Tuesday, there were seven new COVID cases out of 231 administered tests in Warren County, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 5.2%.

The total number of COVID-related fatalities in Warren County since April 2020 is 122, according to Warren County Health Services.

The average number of new COVID cases over the last five days in Warren County is 33.

As of Monday, two students in Warren County tested positive for COVID. There were five county teachers who tested positive for COVID.

Washington County

Out of 187 administered tests Tuesday, eight tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 6.7%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

There are currently 222 active cases of COVID in Saratoga County.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.4%, according to county data.

There are currently 23 county residents who are hospitalized.

There were a total of 429 positive COVID cases in the last seven days.

The rate of COVID-related hospitalizations in the county is declining and is almost equal to the rate of hospitalizations in the Capital Region.

Capital Region/statewide

Out of 1,861 administered tests in the Capital Region on the most recent day reported, 143 tested positive for COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 7.8%, according to state data.

That rate, statewide, is 5.9%.

There were 4,631 new COVID cases out of 61,676 administered tests statewide.

