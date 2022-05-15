State data shows 31 new COVID cases in Warren County

There were 31 new COVID cases out of 373 administered tests in Warren County as of Sunday, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 9.8%, according to that same data.

In the last seven days, there have been 139 students and 25 teachers in Warren County who tested positive for COVID.

Washington County

As of Sunday morning, 40 county residents tested positive for COVID out of 302 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 12.2%, according to state data.

In the last seven days, there have been 151 students and 22 teachers who have tested positive for COVID in Washington County, according to state data.

Whitehall Central School District has had 37 teachers who have tested positive for COVID in total, according to state data.

Whitehall held school virtually on Friday, due to too many cases among teachers and not enough substitute teachers available.

Saratoga County

There have been 975 new COVID cases in the last seven days in the county, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services.

According to county data, the county's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 14.3%.

There are currently 517 active COVID cases, and 35 who are hospitalized.

According to state data, as of Sunday, 118 county residents tested positive out of 1,053 administered tests.

Saratoga County has a higher volume of hospitalizations than in the Capital Region and statewide, according to county data.

Elsewhere

There were 529 positive COVID results out of 5,288 administered tests in the Capital Region, according to state data.

The Capital Region's seven-day rolling positivity rate is 12.2%, and statewide, that rate is 7.1%, according to state data.

