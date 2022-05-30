State data shows 17 new COVID cases in Warren County

There were 17 new positive COVID results out of 339 administered tests in Warren County as of Monday, according to New York state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County, according to state data, is 7.1%.

As of Friday, Warren County schools reported one student to have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Warren County students with COVID, since Sept. 1, to 2,544.

There has been a total amount of 297 Warren County school teachers to have tested positive for COVID since beginning of September.

Currently, there are no Warren County teachers with COVID as of Friday.

Washington County

As of Friday, there were 119 COVID cases in Washington County, and 11 county residents who are hospitalized.

As of Monday, there were 27 positive COVID results out of 378 administered tests, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.7%.

Saratoga County

There are currently 311 active cases of COVID in Saratoga County as of Friday, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 12.4%.

There are currently 28 county residents who are hospitalized.

As of Monday, there were 100 positive COVID cases out of 1,060 administered tests.

Capital Region/statewide

Out of 4,999 administered tests in the Capital Region, 409 tested positive for COVID, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 10.2%, while that rate statewide, is 7.4%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

