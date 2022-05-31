State data clocks 17 new virus cases in Warren County

There were a total of 17 COVID cases out of 99 administered tests in Warren County on Tuesday, according to state data.

The state data does not include in-home testing.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 7.2%, according to state data.

On Memorial Day, Glens Falls Hospital had a total of 24 COVID cases in-house, with one in the ICU.

The number of patients in the hospital increased by five on Tuesday, with still one patient in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

There were seven positive COVID results out of 104 administered tests as of Tuesday, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 7.9%.

Washington County updated its data on Friday, when 119 cases were reported, and 11 county residents hospitalized.

The Washington County Public Health offers weekly booster clinics on Wednesdays, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

People can register by calling 518-746-2400.

Saratoga County

There are 311 active COVID cases in Saratoga County, and 28 residents who are hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county is 12.4%, according to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health.

The rate of hospitalizations in Saratoga County has slightly declined over the last two weeks.

Out of the 28 county residents who are hospitalized, six people have been vaccinated; they are eligible for the booster shot, but did not receive the shot. Fifteen residents of those 28 who are hospitalized have been vaccinated and have received the first booster shot.

Capital Region/statewide

Out of 1,582 administered tests in the Capital Region, 184 people tested positive for COVID.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 9.6%, while that rate is 6.8% statewide.

The rate of hospitalizations in the region is significantly higher than that rate statewide, according to Saratoga County data.

