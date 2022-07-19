State COVID-19 data to be updated only weekly

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that statewide data on COVID-19 vaccine information would now be updated on a weekly basis to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for new updates.

The weekly data will be updated every Friday, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“As we continue to respond to new variants, we must remain vigilant and continue using the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves safe against and treat COVID-19,” Hochul said on Tuesday.

The press release also stated that the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is cases per 100,000 people, and not percent positivity, according to a new reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.

Warren County

Warren County Health Services reported 23 new COVID cases on Tuesday.

The county reported a total number of 45 new COVID cases the previous two days — 26 on Sunday and 19 on Monday.

Warren County data and state data often differ due to the county having access to at-home test results that have been reported.

As of Monday, the total number of new COVID cases per 100,000 in Warren County is 14, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 7.7%, according to state data.

Capital Region

As of Monday, the total number of new COVID cases per 100,000 of the population in the Capital Region is 20.42.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the region is 9.46%, according to state data.

There are currently 93 patients with COVID-19 throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County Health Services.